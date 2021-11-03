Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Biennial Gala: Celebration of Black Businesses

Slide on your dancing shoes! The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its highly anticipated 2021 gala, Celebration of Black Businesses Continuing the Legacy of Resilience, on November 11, 2021 at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Annex located at 460 Martin Luther King., Jr Blvd, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. From dynamic speakers, fantastic entertainment, amazing silent auction, extraordinary honorees, this black carpet event will be an inspiring night of celebration.

In addition to cele- brating the best of the best in Savannah’s black business community, the Chamber’s biennial gala, celebrates the dedication, passion and resilience of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.

This black tie event will feature keynote speaker Michael L. Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County and Mistress of Ceremonies, Dr. Bertice Berry, best-selling author and award winning lecturer. Corporate sponsorships are available for purchase on the GSBCC website under its Events page. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Established in 2016, The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce (GSBCC) serves as the leading advocate for its members and the Black business community in the Savannah area. Our mission is to empower and educate African-American, other minority, and women owned businesses in the Savannah Metropolitan and surrounding areas that will foster a thriving and sustainable business environment.

Please visit the website www.gsbcc.org to sign up for the mailing list and learn more about the organization’s mission. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ TheGSBCC or Instagram www.instagram.com/ thegsbcc/ to stay up to date on all things GSBCC.