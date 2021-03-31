Savannah Beauty Culturist League Celebrates 59 Years

The Savannah Beauty Culturist League honors all the Beautiful, talented, and thriving women in this organization for National Women’s History Month.

The Savannah Beauty Culturist League was organized in 1962 by the late Mrs. Mary Moore. The League is an organization that consist of Licensed Cosmetologists, Barbers and Estheticians.

Even during a pandemic, the league proudly virtually celebrated its 59th anniversary. During this virtion. tual celebration the League expressed great gratitude to Dr. Hattie Mayes Kerton one of the last founders on her continued dedication and support to the organiza-

The League’s Motto is To Organize, To Elevate and To Educate. As the League continues to serve the community, we welcome new members who wish to help us with our efforts. Meetings are held on the 2nd Monday of each month. If you have an interest in joining this wonderful organization please contact President, Dr. Ruby Walker @ (912) 232-8470 or (912) 232-3974.

From us to you BE SAFE!