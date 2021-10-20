Savannah Awaits 4th Anniversary of ‘Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant’ With Special Entertainment

Savannah’s premiere jazz venue celebrates their fourth anniversary starting with Eric Jones Trio – Thursday, November 4 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Eric Jones is the pianist with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and performs with them annually at the Savannah Jazz Festival. Currently Eric teaches at Savannah State University. Laiken Williams (vocalist) is an active member of Savannah Philharmonic Chorus. In 2012 Laiken, AKA Laiken Love, started her own band Fellowship of Love. All of Laiken’s hard work paid off when she was awarded Musician of the Year through SONATA (Sponsors of New and Talented Artists) in 2015. Laiken’s local success has also allowed her to work with top corporate bands that perform all over the southeast region. Marc Chesanow (bass) and Robert Saunders (drum).

The anniversary will celebrate two nights of special entertainment on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 from 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. with the headlining vocalist – Huxsie Scott. A native of Savannah, Georgia, Huxsie Scott is regarded as one of the greatest jazz/ blues artists ever to live and perform in the Savannah Coastal Area. Huxsie began her career as a jazz vocalist in 1973. Huxsie has performed with many of the area’s premier jazz ensembles and symphony orchestras and was a featured opener for such jazz greats as the late Lionel Hampton and McCoy Tyner. She is a featured singer at Savannah Theater, Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Inductee, performed and/or recorded with bassist Ben Tucker, Kenny Drew Jr., Lawrence Welk and many others.

Teddy Adams (trombone), Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Inductee, recently appointed the official “Jazz Ambassador for the City of Savannah,” performed and/or recorded with Doug Carn, Ben Riley, Art Blakey, Donald Byrd and many others. Louis Heriveaux, (piano), performed and/or recorded with Jason Marsalis, Jimmy Heath, Russell Malone, Ira Sullivan. Kebbi Williams, (tenor saxophone), performed and/or recorded with Russell Gunn, Derek Trucks. Delbert Felix, (bass), performed and/or recorded with Branford Ellis and Jason Marsalis, Chris Potter, Joe Henderson and many others. Ulysses Owens Jr., (drum) performed and/or recorded with Christian McBride, just released a new big Band album, and was a featured artist in the August issue of Down Beat Magazine.

The Good Times All Stars – Sunday, November 7 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Eric Jones is the pianist with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and performs with them annually at the Savannah Jazz Festival. Teddy Adams (trombone), Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Inductee, recently appointed the official “Jazz Ambassador for the City of Savannah,” performed and/or recorded with Doug Carn, Ben Riley, Art Blakey, Donald Byrd and many others. Cynthia Utterbach (vocalist) arrived in Europe to perform in the musical production “The Buddy Holly Story” in Hamburg and has since performed throughout Europe as a jazz vocalist at festivals and clubs. Marc Chesanow (bass) and Robert Saunders (drum).

“I have been proud to continue the partnership with owners Stephen and Danielle Moore, with jazz expertise from Teddy Adams, to bring back the concept for Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant,” said Savannah’s own Chef Joe Randall (a culinary consultant for the restaurant).

A $10 cover charge is required for attendees per night.