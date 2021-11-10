Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Receives Grants to Support Social Action Initiatives

Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, has received two grants totaling $9,500 to support its social action initiatives, specifically voter education and redistricting.

The chapter was awarded a $7,000 redistricting grant by the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda. During the month of November, grant funds will be used to raise awareness in the chapter’s service areas about redistricting and its importance in our communities. Awareness-building strategies will include distribution of educational materials, public service announcements and mapping webinars to encourage community involvement. The activities will coincide with the Georgia General Assembly’s special session, which began Nov. 3, to adopt the First Congressional and state redistricting maps. Redistricting maps for municipalities, school boards and other bodies will be adopted during the regular legislative session in 2022.

With a $2,500 grant from Georgia Black Voters Matter, chapter members conducted a series of events and activities, in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on September 28, to address voter empowerment, engagement and education in Savannah Chatham County and the nearby areas of Bryan and Effingham counties. The chapter partnered with other community organizations to conduct “Operation Voter Registration Crusade” at various locations where volunteers registered voters, checked voter status and provided education on early voting, absentee ballot procedures, etc. Prior to election day, chapter members and partners canvassed selected districts to encourage voter turnout with a “Get out to Vote Caravan.”

“Social action is the backbone of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,” said Elaine Shavers Campbell, president of Savannah Alumnae Chapter. “We take seriously the obligation to lead initiatives that will empower community members at the polls.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., was founded January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. These students wanted to use their collective strength to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. The Savannah Alumnae Chapter, which has more than 215 active members, has been providing service to the local community for almost 75 years.