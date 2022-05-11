Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Help Senior Citizens, Inc. Kick Off Annual Fan Drive

The Savannah Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. helped Senior Citizens, Inc. kick off its annual fan drive with a donation of fans.

Savannah Alumnae have been providing outstanding service to the Savannah community for 80 years, following not only the mission of the sorority, but also following the vision of its trailblazing Founders. The chapter has more than 275 active members–women who serve with distinction throughout Savannah and the Coastal Empire as leaders in the fields of education, politics, healthcare, engineering, entrepreneurship, communications, the arts, community activism/ outreach, and more!

Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI) has been helping people in coastal Georgia age successfully since 1959 through a variety of programs including Meals on Wheels, in-home nursing and personal assistance, Adult Day Health Centers, The Learning Center, SAGE Private Services, and much more. Recognized as a national leader in providing services for older adults, SCI anticipates doubling its impact through the expansion of its facility and services with the recently-completed Center for Successful Aging. SCI’s annual fan drive helps protect area seniors from the summer heat by providing fans at no cost to seniors in the local community who are without effective household cooling. To learn more about SCI, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236- 0363.