Savannah African Art Museum Seeks Volunteer Docents Ahead Of Holiday Season

Savannah African Art Museum is looking for eager docents and volunteers with good communication skills to assist with daily operations at the museum in the historic Thomas Square Streetcar District. This is a wonderful opportunity for those interested in learning and teaching the history and art of West and Central Africa. As the holiday season nears, donating time and energy in an educational capacity is a wonderful way to give back to the community. Additionally, SAAM’s leaders are seeking volunteer docents who have some fluency in American Sign Language.

Docents will have the opportunity to teach the history of West and Central Africa to a variety of different groups – from Savannah locals to tourists from all over the world. No prior experience as a docent or knowledge of African Art and history is required as all docent volunteers will go through training and will learn the provided talking points before giving tours of the museum’s art collection. General volunteers are also needed to help with additional tasks, clerical duties, organizing, assisting at workshops, and other duties. Those who volunteer their time and talents will gain invaluable knowledge, volunteer or community service hours, recommendation letters, and experience with public speaking and customer service.

Thanks to the museums’ varying hours, volunteer shifts offer flexible time commitments that are sure to meet the availability of those with even the busiest schedules. Shifts are available during the museum’s regular operating hours on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tours are provided to visitors on either a walk-in basis or by appointment.

During docent training, volunteers will learn about the Savannah African Art Museum and its collection through instruction from the volunteer coordinator and current docents. New volunteers will also shadow current docents on tours to gain a better understanding of the process and how each docent brings something different to each tour. Docent talking points will be explained and reviewed, and volunteers will be provided with literature to complement the tour talking points. Upon training completion, docents will be expected to give tours to guests visiting the museum. Over time and with constructive feedback, volunteers will become effective teachers and public speakers as they amass impressive knowledge on African art and cultures.

To apply or for more information, please email an updated resume to ehjohnson@savannahafricanartmuseum.org, call the Savannah African Art Museum at 912-721-7724, or visit in person at 201 E. 37th St,. Savannah, GA 31401.

Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Our mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art. Learn more by visiting www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or dropping by their location at 201 E. 37th St. for a free tour.