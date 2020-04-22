Savannah African Art Museum Announces Virtual Earth Day Workshop On April 22nd And Extends Virtual Tour Program

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the world’s largest environmental movement, Earth Day. Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM) will host an online ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) workshop for the community to recognize the occasion, which will help protect the environment while also supporting those in need. Recognizing the opportunity for family activities amid ‘Shelter at-Home Orders,’ SAAM has planned to host a virtual workshop for a meaningful community project.

According to a recent study, 500 billion single-use plastic bags are tossed in waterways and landfills each year, and in Chatham County alone, over 4,000 individuals and families are impacted by housing challenges. With guidance and assistance of MStarArts.org, virtual Earth Day workshop attendees will learn how to make mats for the homeless out of reused plastic bags. These durable mats are more sanitary than blankets and light weight, so they can easily be rolled and transported with attached handles. Most shelters permit these mats because they do not get water-logged, mildewed or bug-infested, and they can be washed.

“April 22, 2020 marks a milestone anniversary for Earth Day and it’s important to acknowledge this,” said SAAM Education Coordinator Lisa Jackson. “With many of us currently spending most of our time at home, this activity is a great opportunity to help our environment and the community… all from the comfort and safety of your own home!”

SAAM is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture by providing engaging experiences that educate and start conversations. Environmental conservation is an important element in traditional African culture. The nonprofit organization is encouraging everyone to think about an old African (Namibia) Proverb still relevant to the world we live in today which states, “The world is not ours; the earth is not ours, it’s a treasure we hold in trust for future generations.”

Supplies needed to make these mats are available for online ordering and curbside pickup from Joann or Michaels craft stores. To order supplies, visit www.joann.com/ buy- onlinepickup in-store/ or www.locations.michaels.com/ga/ savannah.

To learn more about the museum, please visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org. For information about plans to reopen, please follow SAAM on Facebook @SavannahAfricanArtMuseum.