Sanitation Schedule Adjusted For The Fourth Of July

The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule next week due to the Fourth of July holiday. City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the holiday.

Residential garbage collection will be delayed by one day starting on Monday, and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Yard waste will be collected Wednesday through Saturday, and street cleaning will take place Tuesday through Friday.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be closed for drop-offs on Monday and reopen on Tuesday. For more information, contact Sanitation Department customer service at (912) 651- 6579.