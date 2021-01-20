Salvation Army & TLMODA Delivered Grocery Boxes for Senior Citizens

Last Friday, Toyota/ Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) partnered with Chatham Parkway Toyota and The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) to provide over 200 food packages to local senior citizens during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. During this ‘COVID-19 Day of Service,’ Toyota and Lexus dealership staff and TSA distributed the grocery boxes of non-perishable items to Senior Citizens Inc., TSA’s Senior Ministry, Isle of Hope Methodist Church community outreach, and Rendant Apartments Senior Residents. Items for the boxes were packed and assembled by TSA volunteers in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials. The organizations also delivered toys and 100 art kits to children as part of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest – feeding the mind and inspiring creativity. Youth ages 4 to 15 are invited to imagine the future of mobility and submit their artwork. Full details at www.toyotadreamcarusa.com.

As people over the age of 65 are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, The Salvation Army identified the urgent need to provide food for senior citizens who are without transportation and unable to safely purchase food items. The members of the TLMODA are compassionate business leaders committed to helping their neighbors get the support they need to stave off food insecurity. Chatham Parkway Toyota also surprised The Salvation Army of Savannah with a $5,000 check to support their services and programs.