SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services to Host Candlelight Vigil

SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services – the second largest shelter of its kind in the state of Georgia – will host a candlelight vigil in Forsyth Park by the fountain on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. to honor those who lost their lives to the vicious cycle of domestic violence in 2022. The event is just one of several planned by SAFE Shelter during October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality. In the U.S., an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute, equating to 10 million abuse victims annually. In 2017, Georgia had the 10th highest rate in the U.S of women murdered by men.

In 2022, the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to 4,107 domestic disturbance calls. That same year, SAFE Shelter provided services to 1,883 victims of domestic violence, including 496 children, and provided 65,000 meals for shelter residents and follow-up program participants.

Since 1979, SAFE Shelter has been Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of intimate partner violence and their underage children. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Shelter provides safe, confidential services to all victims of domestic violence.