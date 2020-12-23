S2S Facts Inc. Final Tough Turkey Holiday Cash Award Give-Away

Over $1500 Given to Ladies who’s Triumphed over Trials 2020

By Savannah Tribune | on December 23, 2020

 
 

S2S Facts Inc. a community 5013c nonprofit launched its holiday Tough Turkey initiative on November 21, 2020. The holiday initiative inspired by the growing pandemic, increased unemployment, and increased domestic violence was designed to bring ladies a bit of joy while celebrating their resilience making them a S2S Facts Tough Turkey. Each week a lady is selected from community nominations. The winner receives a $300 cash award, a S2S Facts Gift Sack from our premier sponsor, Keta’s Sweets Teez & More, as well as a gift from our location sponsor. The final location sponsor was Sisters of the New South who will donate to our final winner Holiday Dinner for her family, just in time for Christmas. The Giant Check presentation was also conducted on Monday, December 21, 2020.

For further questions, information, or interview requests, please contact Donna Williams, S2S Facts Inc. 912.429.6599 / info@s2sfactsinc.com

