Russia & Inflation Take SOTU Centerstage As President Briefly Mentions Voting Rights

When President Joe Biden took the podium for the annual State of the Union Address, it marked the first time two women – Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – sat on the dais for the official address.

The President began by addressing the elephant in the room – or at least Eastern Europe. He declared that the West had united in tackling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, noting that America would join a host of nations in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace.

In both a symbolic move and a show of solidarity, the President entered the Joint Session of Congress escorted by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana), a Ukrainian-American.

Domestically and briefly, President Biden called on the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. “Tonight, I call on the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” President Biden insisted. “And while you’re at it, pass the Disclose Act so Americans can know who is funding our elections.”

He also spelled out his goal of putting a lid on inflation. He proposed cutting the cost of childcare, noting that those living in major cities pay as much as $14,000 per child each year. “[My plan] also includes home-and-long-term care. More affordable housing, Pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds. All these will lower costs for families. Nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in taxes.”

The President also addressed his historic Supreme Court nominee, D.C. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, urging swift confirmation. “Since she has been nominated, she has received a broad range of support including the Fraternal Order of Police and former judges supported by Democrats and Republicans,” he stated.

While Republicans will undoubtedly push back against the President’s address, several civil rights groups applauded him. “As we assess the state of the union, without question, President Biden gets high marks for supporting legislation on childcare, voting rights, maternal health, abortion access, and worker’s rights,” said Marcela Howell, the President, and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.

She said it’s time to pass the President’s Build Back Better bill and protect the lives of all who live in the United States.