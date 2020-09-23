Roly Poly Answers The “Always United” Challenge

Roly Poly Savannah answered United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Always United Challenge with the launch of United Way Wednesdays. Each Wednesday through Thursday, November 19, the locally owned sandwich shop will donate $1 of every order, whether it’s a chip bag, meal or a full catering platter.

The inspiration for United Way Wednesdays came in response to the challenge Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream, issued with the launch of a brand new United Way campaign flavor, Georgia Pecan Blues. United Way Wednesdays will continue for the full duration of the United Way 2020 Campaign.

“It’s our responsibility as local business owners who are surviving the challenges of this pandemic to support those who are struggling,” said Tim Feathers, new owner of Roly Poly Savannah. “Stratton Leopold certainly had that right in his message last week, and it stuck with me. I knew immediately what I wanted our business to do to help, and I extend the Always United Challenge to other Savannah business owners as well.”

Roly Poly Savannah, located at 114 Barnard Street, offers a range of fresh, nutrient-rich and minimally processed ingredients and customers are able to build fully-customizable wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups and sides. Catering is also available, as are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. Feathers has been the owner of Roly Poly Savannah since August of 2020, and upheld its momand pop business model loved by local patrons.

United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2020 Campaign Chair Terry Enoch celebrated the kickoff by helping the Roly Poly team fill and distribute orders.

“It is truly amazing to watch something like this take off during such a time of need,” said Enoch. “All of our local businesses have taken a hit since March, and to see them getting involved and giving back in such a personal way makes me extremely proud of our business community. I can’t wait to see who accepts this challenge next.”

To learn more about Roly Poly Savannah, visit: order.rolypoly.com/roly-poly-savannah/ menu