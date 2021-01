On Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM at Bethel AME Church, 1814 East 38th Street, a Chatham County “Get Out and Vote” Rally will be held.

The guest speaker for the event will be former CNN Analyst Roland Martin. The event will be held in conjunction with the Freedom Creek Foundation and Sen. Lester Jackson (D – Savannah) will co-host the nonpartisan rally.”

The event will encourage voters in the Chatham County area to participate in the upcoming 2020 Runoff Election.