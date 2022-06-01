Roger Moss Elected As School Board President For Chatham County Board Of Education

Roger Moss
Roger Moss, who co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir and helped institute the Savannah Classical Academy, among other notable ventures, was elected as Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board President.

“Thank you, Chatham County, for believing in me and electing me as your next School Board President,” Moss said. “The real winners today are our children. They will always come first.”

Moss has lived in Savannah for more than 20 years. In the time he has been here, he has founded the Savannah Classical Academy, the Savannah Exploratory Charter Acad- emy, and the Coastal Youth Choir in Bluffton, and also co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir.

