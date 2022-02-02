Roger Moss Announces Candidacy for School Board President Seat on the Chatham County Board of Education

Roger Moss, who co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir and helped institute the Savannah Classical Academy, among other notable ventures, announced his candidacy for Savannah Chatham County Public School Board President at a press conference in Chippewa Square in downtown Savannah.

“Our students must attend safe, inspirational, and vibrant schools where they learn the rewards of perseverance and the lifelong value of an education,” Moss said. “I will ensure that every student receives the best possible education, regardless of their zip code.”

Moss has lived in Savannah for more than 20 years. In the time he has been here, he has founded the Savannah Classical Academy, the Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy and the Coastal Youth Choir in Bluffton, and also co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir.

His goals if elected include empowering children through education, practicing responsible spending to ensure every taxpayer dollar spent benefits students and promoting school choice, including the choice to attend a charter school. Moss’ mission is to create a system where children learn to dream big and are guided toward success.

“I want a school system that isn’t just good; it’s great,” Moss added.

Moss originally came to Savannah while working in radio advertising sales. He boasts an array of professional experience, including serving as a radio and camera technician on Capitol Hill, in insurance underwriting, Human Resources, and 20 years in advertising.

He is also an actor and acclaimed vocalist and American Traditions Competition finalist. Moss has performed with both the Savannah Symphony Orchestra and the Beaufort and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestras. When asked, Moss upholds that his determination to create the Coastal Youth Choir and Savannah Children’s Choir results from his lifelong passion for music and education. Formally, Moss earned his B.A. in interpersonal communications at Wheaton College in suburban Chicago.

For additional information, visit Moss’ campaign website at electrogermoss.com or the campaign’s Facebook page.

Chatham County School Board elections will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.