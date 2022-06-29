Roe v Wade: Religion, Politics, or Male Dominance

When we think of Supreme Court cases that anchor our judicial system, we think of Marbury v Madison, Brown v Board of Education, Gideon v Wainwright, Mapp v Ohio, Miranda v Arizona, and Roe v Wade to name a few. Not in our wildest imagination would we think that either of these cases would be overturned. Yet, the current Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade and weakened the Miranda v Arizona all within a week of each other. There was a leak that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v Wade during this session, but there was no signal for the Miranda V Arizona. That leaked contents related to Roe v Wade have now been proven to be true, there are all kinds of investigations to find out where the leak came from because the current court had planned to issue their decision without notice and as a result change the course of history for some time to come. Both of these actions by the Supreme Court show that elections have consequences.

Roe v Wade was the landmark case issued in 1973. The decision gave women the right to choose, the right to an abortion, and declared the anti-abortion laws on the books at that time unconstitutional. The Roe v Wade ruling sparked debate from the time of its issuance until this present day. The case was so important that since it became the law, every Supreme Court Justice has been asked during confirmation whether or not they would support overturning Roe v Wade. Even the most recent Trump appointees were asked their position on this case. As these nominees made their rounds to meet with Senators and the judiciary committee of the Senate, they vowed that they saw Roe v Wade as a judicial precedence and that they would not try to have Roe v Wade overturned. They lied!

So, what has changed and why did the Supreme Court overturn Roe v Wade? Well, this action has its roots in the group called the Federalist Society. The Federalist Society is the group Trump relied on to vet his nominees for the federal courts at all levels. This decision essentially outsourced the judicial nomination process and ignored the American Bar Association ratings. All of the recent Trump appointees were ultra conservative and espoused to the position of the Federalist Society on abortions. However, when asked about Roe v Wade during the confirmation hearings, each of the most recent judges and those before them stated that they recognized Roe v Wade as precedence and as such, would not try to change it. After all, Roe v Wade was 50 years of judicial precedence.

What does this reversal say about the integrity of these judges? What happened since their confirmation that they would plot and then overturn Roe v Wade in a sneaky sort of way? These justices are simply following the dictates of the Federalist Society. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court came forward and overturned Roe v Wade. With this decision, women have lost their right to make decisions about their own bodies. It also signals the Supreme Court becoming an activist court. “justice clarence thomas” in writing the concurring opinion of the Court, signaled that the Court should also review other cases including those dealing with gay rights and contraceptives, and seek to overturn them. This is clearly overreach by the Court.

What does this action portend for the future? The actions of the Supreme Court in the Miranda and Roe cases show that there is an assault on the personal rights of citizens and that the Court is not sensitive to the safety of its citizens. The latter was evident in the reversal of the New York gun case. The action of the Supreme Court in that case struck down a long standing case limiting the conceal carry of guns outside of one’s house. While the Congress of the United States was finally passing a gun control law, the Supreme Court undercut that action before Congress could implement the new law.

In the overturn of Roe v Wade, the real question is, what has driven the Supreme Court to take this action? Is it religion, politics, or male dominance? Or is it all three. The fact is that all of these sectors are dominated by white males, and their historical decisions have not honored the rights of women and minorities. Within the most recent history of the Supreme Court, the justices have gutted the voting rights act, stripped the Miranda law, enhanced the access to guns, and denied women the right to make decisions about their own bodies. Given the state of our society, do not be surprised if more rights are stripped away by the courts. You can change this move to an autocratic government by exercising your right to vote. Elections have consequences. Not voting has even greater consequences.