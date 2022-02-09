Robinson Selected as Savannah Technical College’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor Of The Year

Savannah Technical College Natural Sciences Department Chair and Lead Biology Instructor Brandon Robinson has been selected as STC’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors outstanding faculty members at each of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) institutions. He will represent the College in the statewide competition.

“Mr. Robinson is a recognized leader and innovator in his field and has applied that to the classroom at Savannah Tech,” said STC President Dr. Kathy Love. “He is always willing to help his students and is a very committed, involved instructor.”

As Natural Sciences department chair, he supervises two full-time faculty and eight adjunct faculty members. Robinson began working at the College in 2012 as an adjunct instructor. He became a full-time biology instructor in 2014. He was named department chair in 2016. Prior to Savannah Tech, he was a graduate teaching assistant in the biology department at Georgia Southern University (GSU).

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from GSU. He also serves as an advisor for STC’s Dental Hygiene program’s capstone project, is an advisory board member for STC’s Surgical Technology program, and is a member of STC’s Faculty Senate.

An active member of his community, Robinson serves as the men’s ministry leader for his church. He resides with his family in Bulloch County.

STC’s Natural Sciences Department includes three academic disciplines: biology, chemistry and physics. The College offers six courses with labs that transfer to any University System of Georgia (USG) institution in Natural Sciences: Biology Intro I/II, Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Introductory Physics I/II.

The Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award has been an ongoing statewide event since 1991 and is designed to recognize technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields. Formerly known as the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence, the Rick Perkins Award was renamed in memory and honor of Thomas “Rick” Perkins, an instructor at West Central Technical College, now West Georgia Technical College, who received the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence prior to his untimely death. TCSG provides oversight for the Rick Perkins Award program through the system office’s programming staff, the presidents’ Academic Improvement committee and the state planning committee.

Savannah Technical College serves Coastal Georgia with quality, market driven technical education with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Serving more than 10,000 credit and non-credit students annually, Savannah Tech offers nearly 150 different instructional programs in Aviation Technology, Business and Professional Services, Industrial Technology, and Health Sciences in addition to Adult Education classes, industry-specific training, and continuing education. The College serves as an economic and community development partner for the region, offering corporate and customized training and assessment programs for business and industry.