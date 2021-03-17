Robert E. James Named Chairman of The St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees

With a long and accomplished career as President of Carver State Bank, he becomes the first African-American to chair the health system board of trustees

Business­man and commu­nity leader Robert James has been named Chairman of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees.

James joined the Board of Trustees in 2010 and previously served as the Vice-Chairman. Frank Brown has been named Vice-Chairman.

The SJ/C Board of Trustees is made up of vol­unteers who guide the vision of the health system.

“I’ve worked with Bob James for many years in the community and for the past 10 years at St. Jo­seph’s/ Candler,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO. “He has tremendous busi­ness experience, tremendous community involvement and a whole lot of wisdom and common sense. He will, as Chairman, guide the health system to an even stronger position for our patients.”

James has served as President of Carver State Bank since 1971 and previ­ously served as a member of the St. Joseph’s Hospi­tal Foundation. In 1973, he revived The Savannah Tribune, one of the oldest black-owned newspapers in the nation, which is now owned by his wife, Shirley James.

He has or currently serves on the boards of the Savannah Economic Devel­opment Authority, Savannah Area Chamber of Com­merce, United Way of the Coastal Empire and Step Up Savannah, Inc.

He is a life member of the NAACP and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and a member of the 100 Black Men of Savannah, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and The Frogs Club, Inc. of Savan­nah.

James earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morris Brown College and a Master in Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

He and wife Shir­ley are members of St. Philip AME Church, where James is a member of the Trustee Board. They have one adult son, two adult daughters and six grandchildren.

Frank Brown is the retired Vice President of Finance for Colonial Group, Inc. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1973 with a BBS in Ac­counting. He was employed and became a partner with Spillane, Rhodes, Lebey & Sieg, CPA’s Savannah, Georgia, which later merged with Price Waterhouse.

He has been ac­tive in community service organizations including sit­ting on the boards of Girls Scouts of Historic Geor­gia, Inc., YMCA of Coastal Georgia and past president of Downtown Savannah Ki­wanis Club.

He has served as President of the Savannah Chapter of the Georgia So­ciety of CPA’s and on the boards of The Savannah Bank and Savannah Ban­corp, Inc.

He attends St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He is married to Jan Tilton and has three chil­dren.

Currently, the en­tire Board of Trustees of St. Joseph’s/Candler includes: John C. Albert; Judge James F. Bass; Frank Brown – Vice-Chairman; Sr. Hel­en Marie Buttimer, RSM; James Carr, MD; John M. Coleman; Sr. Frances De­marco, RSM; Paul Drwie­ga, MD; Paul P. Hinchey – President & CEO; Robert E. James – Chairman; Sally Lufburrow; Sr. Mary Karen McNally, RSM; Henry H. Minis; Richard D. Moore; Cindy Murphy; Tony Nim­mer; John Odom, MD; Barry Schlafstein, MD; and William Wallace, MD.