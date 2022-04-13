Road To The May 24th Primary Election At The Hungry Club Forum: Part 2

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the Issues of Today and Tomorrow,” will hold Part 2 of its virtual community issues forum entitled, “Road to the May 24th Primary Election: What’s at Stake for You and Yours?” on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM. Everyone is invited to log in and participate at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

Leading the discussion will be Nina Altschiller, President, League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia; Randolph L. Slay, President of the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah and former 25-year employee in the Chatham County Voter Registration Office; Bruce Mallard, Associated Press Post Election Analyst and Professor of Political Science at Savannah State University; Gwendolyn Glover Starks, a veteran volunteer who has assisted many community service organizations including the HCFS, Youth Futures Authority, Chatham County Democratic Committee, Capitol City Bank Toastmasters and the Friends of African American Art of the Telfair Museum of Art; and Courtnay “Coco” Papy, Director of Public Policy at Deep Center and a member of the GA WIN List PAC.

According to Randolph L. Slay, HCFS President, “Although currently relaxing, shelter-in-place and continuing safety precautions have delayed the return to in-person forums. Although the HCFS will not serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, it is inviting families to prepare their own breakfasts, and tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah to be informed on voter information and education, and to explore candidate platforms and visions for Chatham County. Join in and fellowship with a representative number of members of the HCFS’ diverse network and the general public.

More than a thousand viewers participated in Part 1 of this forum, held on April 2nd. If you have not already, please go to the web page listed above and view it in advance of the upcoming Part 2. Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle

Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, we will continue our format for providing both candidates and the general public with an opportunity to participate in informal, relaxed community dialogues. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community. A “Bootson the-Ground” array of information will be shared.

The HCFS is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational, economic empowerment, and cultural enrichment community issues forum. For more information, please call Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425. E-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.