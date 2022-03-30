Road To The May 24th Primary Election At The Hungry Club Forum: Part 1

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” will hold Part 1 of its virtual community issues forum entitled, “Road to the May 24th Primary Election: What’s at Stake for You and Yours?” on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM. Everyone is invited to log in and participate at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

Leading the discussion will be Amanda Hollowell, National Organizing Director, When We All Vote; Sabrina S. German, Director, Chatham County Voter Registration Office; Courtnay “Coco” Papy, Director of Public Policy at Deep Center and a member of the GA WIN List PAC; and Randolph L. Slay, President, HCFS, and veteran voter information specialist.

According to Randolph L. Slay, HCFS President, “Although currently relaxing, shelter-in-place and continuing safety precautions have delayed the return to in-person forums. Although the HCFS will not serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, it is inviting families to prepare their own breakfasts, and tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah to be informed on voter information and education, and to explore candidate platforms and visions for Chatham County. Join in and fellowship with a representative number of members of the HCFS’ diverse network and the general public.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, we will continue our format for providing both candidates and the general public with an opportunity to participate in informal, relaxed community dialogues. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a closeup understanding of issues and concerns facing our community. A “Boots-onthe Ground” array of information will be shared.

The HCFS is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational, economic empowerment, and cultural enrichment community issues forum. For more information, please call Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425. E-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.