Road To The 2020 Primary Election Leads To The Hungry Club Forum Online: Part 2

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” will hold Part 2 of its virtual community issues forum entitled, “Road to the 2020 Primary: “What Does An Agenda For Community Progress in Chatham County Look Like?” Tune in live on Saturday April 18, 2020, at 9:30 AM, live, at Facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

Candidates may present their platforms and visions for Chatham County, and network and fellowship with a representative number of members of the HCFS’ diverse network and the general public.

According to Randolph L. Slay, HCFS President, in the April 18th forum we will spotlight candidates on the ballot for Chatham County Commission Chairman, District Attorney, Tax Commissioner and Coroner. We will be discussing the duties of the offices, and the issues and platforms that may assist in moving the Savannah-Chatham County area forward. This will not be a debate.

Due to the shelterin place directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS will not serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but is inviting families to prepare their own breakfasts, and tune in to Facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, we will continue our format for providing candidates and the general public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community. A “Boots on the-Ground” array of information will be shared.

The HCFS is a non-partisan, educational, economic empowerment and cultural enrichment community issues forum. All candidates for the seats listed above are welcome to register in advance, by calling or emailing their intention to appear, at 912- 927-8425, or hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net no later than Friday, April 17th at 5:00 PM. Details for login and technical support will be shared at that time. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425.