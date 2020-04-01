Road to the 2020 Primary Election Leads To The Hungry Club Forum On-Line

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” will hold its regular first-Saturday forum entitled, “Road to the 2020 Primary: What Does An Agenda For Community Progress Look Like?- Part 1,” on Saturday April 4, 2020, at 9:30 AM, on Facebook Live.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “In the April 4th forum we will spotlight candidates on the ballot for district seats on the Chatham County Commission; what neighborhoods are contained in the districts; the duties of the office; and the issues and platforms that may assist in moving the Savannah-Chatham County area forward. The HCFS is pleased to host this forum for district commissioner candidates and their platforms, with an opportunity for questions and comments. This will not be a debate.

Due to the Shelter- In-Place directives issued by the City of Savannah, the HCFS will not serve up its monthly breakfast, but is inviting families to prepare their own breakfasts, and tune in to facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Randolph L. Slay, HCFS President, we will continue our format for providing candidates and the general public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a closeup understanding of the candidates’ platforms and profiles. The HCFS is a non-partisan, educational, cultural enrichment and economic empowerment community issues forum. All Candidates for district seats are welcome to register in advance, by calling the HCFS at 912-927-8425, or e-mailing hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net no later than April 2nd at 5:00 PM. The candidates may present their platforms and visions for Chatham County, and network and fellowship with a representative number of members of the HCFS’ diverse network and the general public.

Note: The Georgia

Secretary of State, Hon. Brad Raffensperger, previously announced that the Primary would be held on May 19th, and that absentee ballots would be mailed to all eligible Georgia voters. On March 26th, Speaker of the GA House of Representatives, Hon. David Ralston, sent a letter to the Secretary of State requesting that due to the current coronavirus pandemic, that the election be further delayed until at least June. The HCFS is committed to continuing its community education efforts and programs so that whenever the election procedures are established by governmental officials, our community will be prepared to participate as informed voters.

On April 4th, tune in to facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah and lend your voice to this important interaction in our community. For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233-0855 or 927- 8425.