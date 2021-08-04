RISE Chorales Selected To Perform At Prestigious Conference

RISE Chorales is excited to announce that their Young Women’s Chorale, RISE Gals, has been selected to perform at the American Choral Directors Association’s Southern Region Conference in Raleigh, NC in February 2022.

“We were thrilled to be selected as one of only five choirs from an eleven-state region for this event,” comments Dr. Emily Williams Burch, founder and artistic director of RISE Chorales.

“RISE will have the chance to perform with other top choirs, working with notable composers and conductors from the Southern Region, and performing a major work on stage with a full orchestra,” she continued.

With a mission to sing, socialize and serve, RISE Chorales offers instruction and involvement to singers of all ages through four different choir options.

Open rehearsals begin August 16th for singers of all ages. Learn more at RISEChorales.com or follow the choir @RISEchorales on Instagram and Facebook.