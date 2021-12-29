Rincon Chevrolet Spreads The Holiday Spirit By Donating A Car To A Woman In Need

Rincon Chevrolet gifted Rhonda Terrell, local disabled woman, a refurbished Nissan Altima. Rhonda Terrell has been a Rincon Chevrolet customer since 2007 after buying her first car with the dealership.

However, after years of use, the original purchased 20-year-old vehicle was in desperate need of repair. The vehicle could no longer be considered a reliable mode of transportation when it came to taking Mrs. Terrell and her husband to their scheduled doctors’ appointments.

“It really makes me believe that our city cares for us. Sometimes as an older member of the community, we feel overlooked. But today we are seen, and we’re taken care of. This blessed act of love shows there is kindness right here in Rincon,” says Mrs. Terrell.

After it was determined that Mrs. Terrell’s original vehicle was no longer salvageable, the staff at Rincon Chevrolet decided to gift her the Nissan Altima. The Nissan Altima was completely reconditioned by Rincon Chevrolet’s own Michael Poston and William Hill under the direction of General Manager Jesse Greathouse and Service Manager Jimmy Brown. Each department within Rincon Chevrolet utilized their time and experience from financing to tag & title. Together, these teams made it possible for Mrs. Terrell to become the owner of a vehicle.

“We want people to feel this is a community store,” Greathouse said. “It’s about giving back and paying it forward,” he added.

Rincon Chevrolet’s commitment to the community also includes contributing to many civic, religious, academic or youth organizations with the Partners Program, where they donate $150 to an organization the customer chooses every time a vehicle is purchased at the dealership. They also contribute to local high school football teams of South Effingham and Effingham County. And every time a local high school football fan purchases a vehicle from Rincon Chevrolet, Rincon will donate $150 to that school’s Athletic Department.

