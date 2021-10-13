Rincon Chevrolet Recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Welcomed by pink t-shirts and open arms, Jesse Greathouse, General Manager at Rincon Chevrolet in Rincon, along with his sales and service team are supporting this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by making a donation of $50 for every vehicle sold, new or pre-owned.

The Susan G. Komen foundation is the largest breast cancer organization in the United States. Founded in 1982, this charity has spent endless time, money and dedication to finding a cure for breast cancer. According to the Komen website, they have funded more than $988M in research and more than $2.2 billion in education, screening and treatment. Being that breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in men and women, they are in huge support of local health programs and scientific research.

Darniki Sams, Finance and Insurance Manager, tells customers how they can get free pink T-shirts when shopping at Rincon Chevrolet. Sams said, “When you purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, you will be given a free pink Rincon Chevrolet T-shirt. When you service your vehicle, you receive 5% off your next service visit.”

Every Friday and Saturday, the employees of Rincon Chevrolet will be wearing pink shirts and neck gaiters so that it is branded all around the dealership. They will also wear scrolling badges that say, “Thinkin’ Pink!!” Their goal is to support breast cancer survivors and those who are battling in any way possible. Last year the Dealership Raised and Donated over $4,000

Rincon Chevrolet is located at 5480 GA Highway 21 S. Mr. Greathouse and his team are looking forward to a successful outcome in support of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information please visit RinconChevrolet.com.