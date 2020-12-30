Ribbon Cutting Held At Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center

The Savannah Economic Development Authority, City of Savannah and Chatham County cut the ribbon on the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The 744-acre property will accommodate advanced manufacturing with parcels ranging from nine to 100 acres.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority’s Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center is located 1.8 miles from Interstate 16 and just nine miles west of Interstate 95. At only three miles from the Jimmy DeLoach Connector to Interstate 16 (front door to the Port of Savannah), the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center’s proximity to the Interstates and Port of Savannah make it an ideal location to do business. In addition to access to the Port of Savannah, the industrial manufacturing park is a mere 14 miles from Georgia’s Quick Start Advanced Manufacturing Training Center and 17 miles from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation – one of Georgia’s largest manufacturers.

Freeport Exemption is at 100 percent for the City of Savannah and Chatham County manufacturing with an annual application.

The property is/ has: GRAD Certified; Phase I environmental assessment; Preliminary geotechnical investigation; Cultural and endangered species investigation; Zoning designation; Utility service assessment; Wetlands and stream delineation; Individual parcels ranging up to 95.6 acres; Annexed into the City of Savannah; Water with 30” main in place; Gravity sewer with 16” in place; Dual served park for electrical – Georgia Power and Canoochee EMC; Site grading complete; Fully lighted paved road throughout Phase I with construction access to Phase II; Recorded restrictive covenant to place 294 acres including upland buffer into conservation easement and purchased 200 credits for full compliance with Army Corps of Engineers permit; and Wetlands delineation and Wetland Impact

Permit.

Vice President of Community and Economic Development for Georgia Power Anne Kaiser said of the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, “It is rare to have this kind of property and vision. It takes bold leadership and this is exactly what you see here today… I can’t wait to bring prospects and companies down here to take a look at it.” Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison thanked the City of Savannah and Chatham County officials, the many partners involved as well as the voters of Chatham County who approved SPLOST VI, “The Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center was made possible with collaboration and partnerships. We can’t do any of this without them.”