Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held To Commemorate Completion Of Jimmy Deloach Parkway Extension Project

Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Deputy Chief of Staff – External Affairs for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The Jimmy De- Loach Parkway Extension Project is the final project completing the 12.5 miles of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links Interstate 16 with the Savannah Port.

“This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by GDOT and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said State Transportation Board Secretary Ann R. Purcell, who represents Congressional District 1. “As Georgia continues to be a leader in freight mobility, projects like this one – designed to effectively move truck traffic while increasing safety on surrounding roads – will be paramount.”

“The completion of Jimmy Deloach Parkway to I-16 will reduce highway emissions, improve transit times and safety for both motor carriers and local commuters,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “These gains are important to our independent truckers, for whom efficient transit is key to profitability. Georgia’s expanding infrastructure also supports the economy across our five-county region, where 70,000 jobs rely on port activity.”

The Jimmy De- Loach Parkway extension project represents a $51 million investment in southeast Georgia. The 3.8-mile project consisted of widening and reconstructing State Route 17/Bloomingdale Road; constructing a new road from Pine Barren Road to SR 26/US 80; constructing six bridges; reconfiguration of the intersection of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and US 80 into a grade-separated, limited access interchange; and adding roundabouts at the ramps for the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and I-16 interchange.

This project is expected to improve long-term efficiency, reliability and cost-competitiveness in the movement of workers and goods.