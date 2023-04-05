Reverend Stephen L. Robertson Installed Pastor At Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church, USA

On March 19, 2023, Rev. Robertson and his wife Shantell who are natives of Los Angeles County, California joined the Savannah community.

In July 2022, the Robertsons became the twentieth family of Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church, USA. The congregation was excited to welcome the new first family last year and provided a celebration at the church to show gratitude to them for deciding that Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church, USA and Savannah, GA would become the place where they would worship and call their new home. .

Rev. Leroy Pollen, III, the guest speaker, delivered the sermon entitled “The Awesome Task Of Pastoring” which was an encouraging message befitting a pastor of new beginnings.

Following the sermon, Elder Johnye Gillans, Chairman of the Pastor Nominating Committee, read the constitutional questions as the pastor answered in the affirmative.

Ruling Elder Alfred Mullice, Moderator of the Savannah Presbytery and a member of the Butler Church family, began the ceremonial portion of the service with the Prayer Of Illumination followed by the Declaration and Welcome. Rev. Rick Douylliez read the Charge to the Minister, and Rev. Dr Stephen Williams read the Charge to the Congregation.

Rev. Stephen Robertson gave closing remarks and thanked his family who traveled from many miles across the country to witness his Installation Service. He also thanked the Savannah Presbytery Commissioners for their participation, all clergy, pastoral nominating committee, the officers and members of the church, and the community for their support.

Lastly, Rev. Robertson asked everyone asked to stand to sing the closing hymn, “Guide Me, O Thou Great, Jehovah” followed by the Benediction.

The church hosted a reception following the benediction.