Rev. Jesse Jackson & The Savannah Pastors Alliance Hold Public Rally For Ahmaud Arbery

The Savannah Alliance of Pastors invited Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to attend a press conference Sunday, November 14th at the St. Paul CME Church to bring national attention to the concerns of racial injustices in Savannah and surrounding counties, and the need for reforms in the criminal justice system. Over 100 Black Pastors will join Rev. Al Sharpton, the family of Ahmaud Arbery and lawyers for a wall of prayer in front of the Glynn County Courthouse.

Last week, Rev. Al Sharpton’s visit to the trial for the killers of Ahmaud Arbery prompted remarks by defense Attorney Kevin Gough objecting to his presence and other Black pastors in court. “If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure — could be consciously or unconsciously — an attempt to pressure or influence the jury,” attorney Kevin Gough said last Thursday in court in Brunswick, Georgia. Gough the next day offered “my apologies to anyone who might have inadvertently been offended” by the remarks.

Immediately following, Gough’s statement Rev. Al Sharpton called for 100 or more Black pastors to stand in solidarity and prayer with the family this Thursday at noon in front of the Glynn County Courthouse, 701 H St #101, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Among Thursday’s co-conveners are Bishop Reginald Jackson, AME Church (African Methodist Episcopal), Rev. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and others, and more are signing up to Sharpton’s appeal. The attorneys for the family Attorney Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, Esquire will be among those standing with the clergy and family.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson said he has a “moral obligation” to be in court during the trial of three White men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery and will be present for the rest of the week and beyond.

“I am (standing) by people who are in need, backs against the wall,” Jackson said. “It’s what we do. So we are going to keep sitting with this family. It is a priority focus of ours now.”