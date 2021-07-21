Retired NFL Player Adrian Peterson To Speak At Buy Local’s July Luncheon

Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, July 22 from 11 AM–1 PM at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is retired NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson.

Known as “AP” to fans, Peterson graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2001, capping an extraordinary college career that included winning the 1999 Walter Payton Award. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2002, Peterson spent eight seasons with the Bears that included the 2006 NFC Championship season and Super Bowl XLI. In 2017, Peterson was induct- ed into the College Football Hall of Fame. A devoted husband and father, Peterson is also the author of Don’t Dis My Abilities and travels the country as a motivational speaker, encouraging others to strive and reach their goals in life.

“Buy Local is thrilled to host one of Georgia Southern’s most famous alumni, Adrian Peterson, former running back for the Chicago Bears,” said Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “One thing all Savannah business owners have in common is grit and determination, and this month we’re celebrating the journey with Adrian’s inspiring story of success through hard work.”

Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.

Buy Local’s mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities. Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. For more information, visit buylocalsavannah.com.