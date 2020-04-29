Responding To The 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is happening NOW. You can complete your questionnaire online, by phone, or by mail.

How to Respond

The 2020 Census will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020.

For the first time, you can choose to complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. Find out more about each of these methods below:

1. Online Response: www.my2020census.gov

Your Census ID can be found on the letter or questionnaire you receive from the Census Bureau. All Census IDs have 12 characters (letters and numbers). These census mailings are marked with the 2020 Census logo and show the U.S. Department of Commerce in the return address.

If you have not received anything from the Census Bureau yet, you can still respond online. Visit the online form and select the “Start Questionnaire.” Below the ID field, click the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”

2. Phone Response Guide: 844-330-2020

The 2020 Census will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020. To see an image of the questionnaire, and for more information on answering each question, please visit Questions Asked.

You have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone. To begin, call 844-330-2020, or go to 2020census.gov/en/languages.html for additional language options.