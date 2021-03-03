Representative Derek Mallow: Georgia General Assembly

Another piece of legislation that many of us in the African-American community that has provided a great deal of dismay is the Georgia “citizen’s arrest” laws. Created to allow slave owners and their minions to arrest what they believe are escaped slaves it eventually led to the Ahmaud Arbery death in Glynn County, GA in Spring of 2020. That death has moved many of us in the Georgia General Assembly and the Governor to act. Governor Brian Kemp, through his floor leader, introduced legislation to significantly reduce the holding of persons to those that truly have the right to do that and in circumstances that are credible to the average citizen. The legislation clarifies when a citizen, business owner, or law enforcement officer may reasonably detain an individual.

The bill would give law enforcement officers the right to perform arrests outside of their respective jurisdictions in three circumstances including when an offense is committed in the officer’s presence or immediate knowledge; when the officer is in “hot pursuit” of an offender and the offender leaves the officer’s jurisdiction while attempting to escape; or when the officer is assisting law enforcement officers of another jurisdiction. The bill also repeals Georgia’s citizens’ arrest statutes which was the circumstances in the Arbery case, when three citizens with no peace officer credentials tried to arrest Arbery for a crime that did not happen. In their zealousness to detain the victim, Ahmaud Arbery was murdered. The legislation also creates specific instances in which a private person may detain someone including a “shopkeeper’s privilege” which would allow owners of businesses and their employees to detain offenders who the owner or employee has probable cause to believe is committing a theft on the premises of the owner’s establishment; a provision allowing restaurant owners and their employees to detain offenders whom the owner or employee has probable cause to believe are attempting to “dine and dash”; and provides for allowing licensed private security officers and private investigators to detain individuals when conducting their duties in the performance of their businesses. I support this legislation and I believe that the Governor and the House leadership should enact this legislation immediately. We cannot allow our progressive state and legal system to be undermined by racist laws of era’s gone by.