Rep. Mallow Blasts GOP Voter Disenfranchisement Bills

The Georgia General Assembly is in full swing and much discussion is being made over a revamping of our election laws. As a newly elected state representative, I consider our constitutionally guaranteed right to vote the hallmark of our democracy. While I support the review of our voting practices after major elections, my colleagues in the Republican dominated House of Representatives and Senate are taking this too far.

First, in the House, the Speaker of the House has made a judicious move in creating a new committee entitled a Special Committee on Elections Integrity to review existing elections laws and rules. In addition, they will be reviewing the information gleaned from the Governmental Affairs Committee’s hearings in December relative to testimony from citizens concerning improprieties in the November and December elections.

Now the establishment of a committee to review our practices and procedures is a thoughtful approach versus the Senate which already has two bills which I believe are a kneejerk reaction to what some in the Republican party view as voting irregularities. The voting irregularities which were fully exposed by the media and the Secretary of State’s office were deemed mostly incorrect, is just a smokescreen to limit minority and Democrat voters’ rights.

The Senate has rushed into the perceived fray with two bills. The first bill, Senate Bill 62, supposedly closes a loophole by requiring the printing of the name and designation of the precinct on the top of the ballot. That effort is a way the Republican-controlled Senate to tamp down on our efforts to register voters and their effort to make absentee voting a more difficult process. This is especially true for minority voting communities who already have a much more difficult time in voter registration. Their second bill, S.B. 67, will require the elector’s date of birth and the elector’s Georgia driver’s license number or the elector’s personal identification card number, or lacking that, a photocopy of one of the forms of identification allowed by law. This is yet another attempt by the Republicans to put an additional process on minority families to go out and make a copy of their identification and the problems from bad copies or missing information will continue to disenfranchise minority voters.

While I support the looking at our procedures, I stand fully committed to any effort to fight the disenfranchisement of our neighbors and friends from voting and will certainly oppose legislation from the Senate or the House of Representatives to do such.