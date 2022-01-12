Rep. Gilliard To Host Series Of Events To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City) will host a series of events to honor the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Savannah. The schedule of events is as follows:

• V.I.P. Banquet in honor of Naomi King and screening of the documentary, “Rev. A. D. King brother to the Dreamer” – Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center Ballroom;

• Worship Service – Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Saint Paul C.M.E. Church, 1601 Barnard St. in Savannah;

• Worship Service with key note speech by Rep. Gil- liard – Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the St. Phillip Monumental A.M.E. Church, 1112 Jefferson St. in Savannah;

• V.I.P. Screening of the documentary, “The Power Pen” – Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Jepson Museum, 207 W York St. in Savannah.

At these events, Rep. Gilliard will be joined by Naomi King, wife of Dr. King’s brother, Rev. A.D. King. Dr. A.D. King was a civil rights leader who worked closely with his brother and was instrumental in the strategies of the civil rights movement.