Rep. Gilliard to Host Empowerment Breakfast Club on the State of Education

By Savannah Tribune | on August 26, 2020

 
 

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City) will host the “Empowerment Breakfast Club” to discuss the state of education on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Empowerment Center in Garden City. Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods will serve as the keynote speaker during this event.

The Empowerment Breakfast Club event is designed to bring key stakeholders together to provide information that will empower Chatham County residents. Other elected officials, principals and educators have also been invited to attend.

For more information contact 912-436-5325.

