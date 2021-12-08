Rep. Gilliard Launches Tour For 2022 Legislative Agenda, Serve As Guest Speaker At Local Events

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City) will serve as a guest speaker during several upcoming events to launch his “We’ve Got Work To Do” tour. The event schedule is as follows: • Georgia Transportation Association’s (GTA) 2021 Annual Conference – Thursday, December 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at The Westin (110 Ocean Way) in Jekyll Island; • Jubilee Gospel Awards Brunch – Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Brockington Hall (213 E Hall St.) in Savannah.

During these events, Rep. Gilliard will discuss his legislative priorities for the 2022 legislative session, which will convene on January 10. Rep. Gilliard plans to introduce the “Georgia

Public Safety Act,” legislation which would provide virtual and in-person training for businesses on how to safely and properly detain individuals suspected of a crime; this legislation follows Rep. Gilliard’s efforts to repeal the state’s citizen’s arrest statute. He will also continue his work to pass House Resolution 161 to create the House Study Committee on a Nancy Hanks Passenger Rail Line from Savannah to Atlanta. Finally, Rep. Gilliard plans to introduce a House resolution to encourage the state to establish the Georgia Gullah Geechee Heritage Society; Rep. Gilliard introduced similar legislation, House Resolution 929, during the 2020 legislative session.

Rep. Gilliard served as guest speaker earlier this week at the Metro Savannah Rotary Club Meeting on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah.