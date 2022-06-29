Rep. Gilliard Co-Host Joint House and Senate Georgia Farmers’ Market and Produce Terminal Development Authority

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) co-hosted a series of events for the Joint House and Senate Georgia Farmers’ Market and Produce Terminal Development Authority last Friday, June 24, 2022, in the Savannah area.

“This is a powerful opportunity for the Savannah State Farmers Market to solidify a plan that will help address food deserts in West Chatham,” said Rep. Gilliard. “The joint authority’s visit will also help bring the Savannah State Farmers Market into the 21st century by catering to different industries and retail.”

Rep. Gilliard will co-host the joint authority’s initial meeting with Garden City Mayor Don Bethune. During the initial meeting, members of the authority will receive updates from Partners in Performance, NLAWS Produce and Leopold’s Ice Cream. Members of the joint authority will also tour the Savannah State Farmers Market, have lunch at Babe’s Smokehouse and end their visit with a tour of Leopold’s Ice Cream.

For the last six years, Rep. Gilliard has worked to revitalize the Savannah State Farmers Market. Rep. Gilliard seeks to discuss new strategies to increase the success of state farmers markets across the state.