Rep. Edna Jackson Supports Voter Education Event In Honor Of Women’s History Month

State Representative Edna Jackson (D-Savannah)is supporting the Savannah Alumnae and Delta Nu Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for a voter education event on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. in the King Frazier Student Center ballroom at Savannah State University.

This education event seeks to celebrate Mamie George S. Williams Advocacy Day. “She Believed She Could – So She Did” is the theme for the celebration, which is part of the chapter’s Women’s History Month observance. Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about registering to vote and checking their registration status online.

Mamie George S. Williams was a Savannah native who was at the forefront of registering African American women in Georgia to vote. She is credited with bringing out 40,000 Georgia women to vote in the 1920 presidential election.