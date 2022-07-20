Rep. Derek Mallow Presents The Outstanding Georgia Business Award To Oliver Maner Law Firm

Oliver Maner, a leading law firm in Savannah, Ga., was presented the Outstanding Georgia Business Award by State Representative Derek Mallow of Georgia House District 163, which includes downtown Savannah where the firm’s offices are located.

State representatives are permitted to request recognition for a business in their district from the Georgia Secretary of State, along with documentation and verification of facts.

Rep. Mallow proposed Oliver Maner for this recognition after reading an article on LinkedIn about the law firm’s work with a local nonprofit. Rep. Mallow investigated further and found that the attorneys and partners at Oliver Maner supported at least 25 more charities and immediately contacted the Secretary of State’s office to begin the proposal for this honor, which was accepted.

“For their contribution to the community, I’m proud to present the Outstanding Georgia Business Award to Oliver Maner,” Rep. Mallow said. “They donate their time, talents and treasures to help so many organizations. It’s only right we recognize their contributions.”

Oliver Maner Managing Partner Patrick O’Connor accepted the award on the firm’s behalf.

“It’s especially gratifying to receive this award during our 125th anniversary year,” said O’Connor. “Oliver Maner has always supported local charities and doing so is a core value of our firm. We’ve been part of Savannah and the state of Georgia for more than a century, and we look forward to another 125 years of giving back and serving our community.”