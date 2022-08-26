Rep. Carl Gilliard to Host Next “Come Get Your Keys” Housing Fair Sessions

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) will host two “Come Get Your Keys” housing fair sessions to educate Savannah area residents on homeownership. The event schedule is as follows:

First session – Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Garden City Empowerment Center ( 4704 Augusta Road, Garden City, GA 31408) ;

Second session – Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Garden City Empowerment Center.

Attendees will have an opportunity to qualify for home mortgages and to apply for state and local down payment assistance programs. This event will feature the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Georgia Dream homeownership program, the Savannah DreamMaker Home Purchase Assistance program and local mortgage lenders. Nearly 200 people have already registered for this event. This event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. To register for this event, please contact Rep. Gilliard at 912-436-5325.

More than 100 area residents participated in Rep. Gilliard’s most recent housing fair earlier this month.