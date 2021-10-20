Rep. Carl Gilliard Issues Statement On Justice For Ahmaud Arbery, Urges Calm In Murder Trial

State Representative Carl Gillard (D-Garden City) today issued the following statement regarding the murder trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery:

“As the original author of House Bill 1203, a bill to repeal Georgia’s outdated and antiquated citizen’s arrest law, I am reminded of the significance of the justice system’s power and letting this process be completed. Today, we are standing on the pinnacle of a moment of justice for a young man, Ahmaud Arbery, whose life was taken away. I applaud the citizens of Brunswick and their relentless path to demonstrate for the rights of justice and the calmness and dignity that these citizens have demonstrated. While the eyes of the world are on this trial and the state of Georgia, let us move from this moment to a movement where the power of the pen has played a significant role in saying, ‘never again will a life be taken just for the premise of a citizen’s arrest.’ In the end, I pray that Georgia shows that it is a state too busy to hate and that justice will prevail in this trial.”

Representative Carl Gilliard represents the citizens of District 162, which includes portions of Chatham County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and currently serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development and the Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment, Insurance, Interstate Cooperation, State Properties, Creative Arts & Entertainment and Transportation committees.