Remembering the Fallen: 26,000 Flags One Mission Memorial Flag Garden To Open May 26 At The Mighty Eighth

Twenty-six thousand flags. One for each person in the Eighth Air Force who didn’t return from World War II.

The 26,000 48- star WWII-era flags will be placed in the Memorial Garden of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force by groups of volunteers. The flag display in the garden will be open to the public from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30, 2022, and will cover the museum’s entire memorial garden and chapel grounds.

Remembering the Fallen: 26,000 flags | One Mission will provide a place of deep reflection on the ultimate sacrifice of not only the young men of the Eighth, but all those heroes who gave their lives in service to our country from 1941 to 1945.

“I am honored to make this announcement 77 years after the Mighty Eighth contributed so profoundly and with such great sacrifice in the war in Europe. We hope that the 26,000 flags of Remembering the Fallen will provide visitors with a physical reminder of the unprecedented sacrifice made by the young men and women of the Eighth Air Force. These individuals displayed all the virtues and character traits of the “greatest generation,” said Scott Loehr, President, and CEO of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

Special recognition goes to Colonel Brent Bracewell, a member of the Museum Board of Trustees, and his team, Jeff Johnson, Jane Grismer, Roger Stratley and Greg Kindred for all the work they have done putting this event together.

Information about the project can be found at www.mightyeighth.org/flagsforthefallen/

If you are interested in volunteering with the project please email flags@mightyeighth.org

Contributions to the project can be made at www.mightyeighth.org/flagsforthefallen/