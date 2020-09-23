Relatives as Parents Program At EOA

Are you a grandparent or relative who has taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting because the biological parent is unable to do so?

The Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) of Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. (EOA) is designed to encourage and promote the creation or expansion of services for grandparents and other relatives who have taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting due to the absence of the parents.

Currently, RAPP provides extensive services, primarily to relative caregivers caring for children they are raising (not in the formal foster care system). EOA hosts a support group for RAPP participants on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 2:00 pm through ZOOM and telephone conferences. Please join us for an open discussion and an exchange of ideas.

Relatives taking care of children are encouraged to attend the support group to find out about the services EOA will be providing. The RAPP Support Group will also be a haven where individuals can come together to share their experiences and network with others in similar situations.

This program is funded in part by the City of Savannah, Brookdale Foundation and EOA. For more information, contact Barbara Mincey RAPP Coordinator, at 912-238-2960 ext. 123.