Registration Now Open for Mayor’s Small Business Conference

By Savannah Tribune | on April 12, 2023

Mayor Van Johnson
Registration is now open for the 2023 Mayor’s Small Business Conference, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. Small-business owners, operators, and entrepreneurs are invited to register for the conference by visiting www.savannahga.gov/msbc. Registration is free and will remain open until Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

The one-day conference’s theme is “Discovering the Opportunities”- and will include presentations and workshops on resources for businesses, along with a special celebration of women in business during the Business Owner’s Roundtable and networking luncheon.

Immediately following the conference agenda, the City will hold its inaugural “Reverse Trade Show” for Savannah’s small business community. This networking opportunity will allow businesses to meet and promote their services or products to City department decision-makers.

For more information, contact the Economic Development Department at (912) 652-3582.

