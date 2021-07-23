Regional Redistricting Hearings – July 26th in Brunswick, GA

Hello Voter Empowerment Team and Colleagues,

PLEASE SEE TWO SOURCES OF INFORMATION BELOW REGARDING THE NEXT REDISTRICTING MEETING SCHEDULED FOR JULY 26TH IN BRUNSWICK, GA AT 7:00 P.M.

The First is from BLACK VOTERS MATTER The Second from Planned Parenthood Southeast Savannah regarding FREE Transportation to Brunswick

IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT ALL CITIZENS AND ORGANIZATIONS BE PRESENT AND REPRESENTED IN MASSIVE NUMBERS!! PLEASE POST ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS AND CIRCULATE ON YOUR E-NEWSLETTERS AND/OR AMONG PERSONS ON YOUR EMAIL LIST.

REDISTRICTING IS ANOTHER FORM OF VOTER SUPPRESSION BECAUSE EQUITY OF REPRESENTATION IN CONGRESS IS AT STAKE BASED ON HOW DISTRICT LINES ARE DRAWN AND SUBSEQUENTLY APPROVED IN THE GEORGIA LEGISLATURE.

GEORGIA DOES NOT HAVE A NON-PARTISAN COMMISSION TO STUDY AND RECOMMEND HOW THE DISTRICT LINES ARE TO BE DRAWN BASED ON EQUITY & FAIR REPRESENTATION. THEREFORE, OUR VOICES MUST BE HEARD, AND WE MUST CONTINUE TO SPEAK OUT, AND DEMAND EQUITY.

Thanks,

“I Am Passionate About Voting.”

Shirley B. James

___________________

FROM BLACK VOTERS MATTER

Good afternoon,

As you all should already know, on Monday, July 26th there will be Regional Redistricting Hearing in Brunswick, GA. We want to make sure to pack this meeting with as many people with BVM shirts as possible. Please reach out to your volunteers and other community members to help make sure that we ensure we show up and show out for this hearing.

Here’s the information and link for the meetings.

Monday, July 26 – Brunswick, 7:00 p.m.

College of Coastal Georgia, SE GA Conference Center, 3 Mariner Way, Brunswick, GA 31520

www.fairdistrictsga.org/

_________________

FROM PLANNED PARENTHOOD SOUTHEAST — TRANSPORTATION TO BRUNSWICK IS AVAILABLE

The Planned Parenthood Southeast (PPSE) team will provide transportation to Brunswick for the GA General Assembly’s redistricting town hall on Monday. The organizer’s names are Audrey Maloof and Alicia Stallworth.

The event is non-partisan, so feel free to share the invitation with Black Voters Matter and anyone else who might be interested. PPSE is going to provide dinner after the meeting!

To sign-up, visit bit.ly/3kOTVY9. Please add any comments/questions at the bottom of the page. The meeting time and location is TBD, and we will be in touch as soon as the details are finalized.

Thank you!