Reflections of the Life of Bessie Eleanor “Sister” Wright Williams

Bessie Eleanor “Sister” Wright Williams was born on May 19, 1931 to Benjamin Wright and Nathalee Wilson-Wright. She was a gift from God to her parents and the second of six children. Bessie entered eternal rest on August 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Candler Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Benjamin E. Wright and Nathaniel E. Wright; a sister, Gloria A. Wright.

She received her early religious training at Greater Gaines Chapel AME. Church. She was a member of the Usher Board and later joined the Sarah Allen Missionary Society. She was educated in the Savannah Chatham County School System. She graduated from A.E. Beach High School in 1949. She attended Savannah State College (University) and graduated from Harris Area Trade School now known as Savannah Technical College. She worked for over 40 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Bessie was sweet, kind, selfless and caring. She took care of her son, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. She loved to cook and prepare delicious meals. She is known for her famous sweet potato pies, which she sold for the May Birthday Club Fundraiser. She enjoyed the Mary Flournoy Senior Center. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, George A. Williams; her four grandchildren, Kamia Williams, Marcus (Corey) Williams, Danielle Williams and Acai Carrington; four great-grandchildren, Raheem, Korey, Hasaun and Arvaeyah Williams; two sisters, Ms. Julia M. Wright and Mrs. Linda W. Jordan; a special niece and grandnephew, Nathalie and Nicholas Wright, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.