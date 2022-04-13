Ready Set Go Back to School, Inc. 2022 Sponsorship

Ready Set Go Back to School, Inc. is a collaboration between Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, the City of Savannah, nonprofits, businesses, and churches. Our mission began in 2008 as a project of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) to provide school supplies to local youth. We later became Ready Set Go Back to School, Inc. On average families, spend $270 per child on school supplies with a minimum of two children per household. Each year this cost increases by 32% due to the rise in inflation. RSGBTS, Inc operates on a yearly basis. We provide school supplies to families who face unexpected circumstances, participate in volunteer opportunities, and host two school supply giveaways events. Each year we focus on promoting health and wellness, academic excellence, and community awareness for K-12 students.

Our events are free and open to the public! Students and their parents will participate via drive-thru to engage such resources at this event. As we prepare for the Mobile School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, August 6, 2022, WE NEED YOUR HELP! How can businesses and organizations support this event?

Ready Set Go Back to School, Inc. strives to impact families in Savannah and surrounding counties. Please consider joining us We are seeking businesses, churches, community agencies, volunteers, community leaders, fraternities, and sororities to help us in this endeavor.

If have any questions, please contact us at RSGBTS@gmail.com Debra Pace-Benjamin 912- 272-8700. Tiwanna Jones 912-667-7389.