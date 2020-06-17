Rayshard Brooks Was Fatally Shot By Atlanta Police Officers Last Friday

Two Atlanta police officers are being held accountable for the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside of a Wendy’s in Atlanta last Friday.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was pronounced dead on Sunday after being shot in the back twice by Atlanta police officers according to a statement by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

That Friday evening, police had been summoned to the Wendy’s due to a report of a man, Brooks, that had fallen asleep in the drive-thru.

After ordering him to pull into the location parking lot, the officers requested permission to administer a field sobriety test to which Brooks complied. After failing the sobriety test, the officers struggled to arrest Brooks who resisted detainment.

Surveillance video appears to show Brooks running away from the officers with a stun gun that he’d taken from one of them, said Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As it appears in the surveillance video, while Brooks is running away, he turns around and points the stun gun at one officer before he is shot down by the now-former officer, Garrett Rolfe.

Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said in a press conference, “While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do.”

Rolfe was fired following the incident. The second officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, and neither officer has been charged yet.

Brooks’s death comes amid countrywide protest over the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officers. Many concern themselves with whether Brooks’s death was another case of racist cops’ disregard toward the lives of black men or improper training and misjudgment of the proper actions to be taken during the specific case.