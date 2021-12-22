Rawls Installed As First African-American President of Savannah Area REALTORS

The Savannah Area REAL- TORS (SAR) installed their officers and directors for 2022 at their annual luncheon held on December 16, 2021 at the Marriott Riverfront. Over two hundred members were in attendance for the historical event that saw the installation of Rodney Rawls as the first African-American President of Savannah Area Realtors.

Rodney Rawls is the Broker/Owner of Rawls Realty and has been a licensed Realtor for 25 years. He is the current Chairman of the Sales and Marketing Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah for the second year. Rawls is known as the “People’s Champ”. He continues to produce and is the recipient of many awards at the local level. Most recently he received the prestigious Community Spirit Award at the SMC Summit Awards for exemplifying outstanding community service by improving the quality of life in his community.

Rawls is an avid supporter of the Ronald McDonald House. He also participates in the Buddy Walk for Lowcountry Down Syndrome. Rawls was the Grand Champion of the Dancing with the Stars competition supporting CASA, the Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocate Association for Children. Rodney also serves on the CASA Board of Directors. He is a continuing member of the Distinguished Sales Society. One of the highlights of his professional career is to be the 2016 Phillip Heidt Award recipient. Prior to his real estate career, he served the community as a Law Enforcement Officer in the Savannah area. Rawls is a die-hard Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs fan!!

Currently, Rawls Realty has 3 locations: Pooler, Hinesville, and Savannah. He is married to Nicole Rawls, and they have 4 daughters, 1 grandson, and 2 granddaughters.

Congratulations Rodney on becoming the first African American to serve as President of Savannah Area Realtors.